Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.14.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $258.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

