Piper Sandler Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $36.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

BHVN stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.97. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 14.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $579,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

