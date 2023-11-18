PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

PLM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

