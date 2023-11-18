Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp Sells 9,884 Shares

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $168,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Repertoire Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 4,177 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $72,178.56.

On Friday, November 10th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 69,110 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $1,206,660.60.

On Monday, October 9th, Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $43,585.40.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.85. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.54%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -336.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $2,083,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Articles

