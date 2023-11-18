Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$92.34 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$79.00 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.33.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

