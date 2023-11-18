Presearch 24-Hour Volume Tops $55,180.07 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $55,180.07 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

