Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primo Water to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

