Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $84.18.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.