Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

