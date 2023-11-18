Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

