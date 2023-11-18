Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

