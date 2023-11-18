Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.95 and its 200 day moving average is $464.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.