Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MS opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

