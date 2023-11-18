Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

