Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

