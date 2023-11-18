Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,563 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $281.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.