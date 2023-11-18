Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

