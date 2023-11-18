Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 34,256 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $28.44 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

