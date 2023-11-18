Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 831 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

