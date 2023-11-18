Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

