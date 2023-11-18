Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,757.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,551. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 927,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

