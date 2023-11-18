PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $88.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

