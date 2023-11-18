Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 5.27% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,585,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 69,050 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period.

Shares of PVAL opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

