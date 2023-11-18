QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QQ opened at GBX 322 ($3.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.71) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

