Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,807,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after acquiring an additional 95,089 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,145,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,562,000 after buying an additional 167,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 814,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 80,124 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TLK shares. Bank of America downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.0 %

TLK stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

