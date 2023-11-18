Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of IMOS opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

