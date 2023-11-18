Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 931,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,154,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,263,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,215,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.