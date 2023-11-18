Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $133.59 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

