Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

