Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

