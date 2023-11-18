Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,557.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,524.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

