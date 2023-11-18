Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.