Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

