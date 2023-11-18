Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.5 %

RACE opened at $359.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $359.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

