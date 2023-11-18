Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

