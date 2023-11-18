Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

