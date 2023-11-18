Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

