Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.18.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.