Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

