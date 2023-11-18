Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

