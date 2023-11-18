Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

