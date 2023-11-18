Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,548,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,500,000 after acquiring an additional 529,265 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 36,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 30,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

