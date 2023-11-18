Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $462.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

