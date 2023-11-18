Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,553,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

