Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,044,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,939,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 440,438 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

