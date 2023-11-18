Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $190.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.