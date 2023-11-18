Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

