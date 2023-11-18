Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

DHI stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

