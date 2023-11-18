Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,993,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

