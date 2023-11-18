Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.